What If…? season 2 trailer explores Marvel’s mixed-up multiverse

Marvel Studios will wrap up an uneven year with the second season of its semi-anthology show What If…? in December. What If…? season 2 will once again feature nine episodes that explore alternate realities full of characters, new and old. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) returns to narrate the stories, with some MCU stars reprising their roles as well.

Thanks to a series of leaks preceding the premiere, we already know what all of the episodes of What If…? season 2 are going to be titled. Keep scrolling if you don’t want any spoilers, but this should give you an idea of what’s in store (via @CanWeGetToast):

Episode 201: What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?

Episode 202: What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?

Episode 203: What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?

Episode 204: What If… Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?

Episode 205: What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?

Episode 206: What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?

Episode 207: What If… Hela found the Ten Rings?

Episode 208: What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?

Episode 209: What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

Some of these titles are more revealing than others, but Marvel did give us information about the eighth episode earlier this year. Kahhori’s a Mohawk woman with cosmic powers, and she’s also the first entirely original MCU superhero. She’s never appeared in a comic, movie, or show prior to this (but I have a feeling we’ll see her again in the future).

I was a big fan of the first season, even if some episodes were more compelling than others. I also liked how Marvel tied these seemingly standalone stories into the larger MCU by revealing that they were taking place in other universes — a concept that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki have explored in much greater detail. I’ll be interested to see how they tie this season into the Multiverse Saga.

What If…? season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 22, 2023. New episodes will start streaming each day after the premiere until the finale drops on December 30.