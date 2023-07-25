Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn looks like an absolutely insane story

Before today, I didn’t know anything about Carlos Ghosn. After today, I can’t wait to binge the entire series about him when it comes out.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, the upcoming international true crime series that tells the story of Carlos Ghosn, the Nissan CEO turned fugitive. The series, which will premiere in August, will be told in four parts.

You can check out the official trailer for Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn below:

What is Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn about?

The documentary series will tell the story of Carlos Ghosn, an executive who, after climbing the corporate ladder and becoming the CEO of Nissan, was arrested and eventually escaped custody, becoming a fugitive.

Inspired by the acclaimed book “Boundless,” by The Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes never-before-seen interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit, his rise to corporate power in Japan, his several arrests and the details of his harrowing escape to Lebanon. As one of the decade’s most shocking international business and legal stories, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” gives viewers unparalleled access to the key figures involved in the saga, the events as they unfolded and predict what comes next.

Apple says that the series “features in-depth access to all of the key players in the saga, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s harrowing escape, and the man in the middle of it all — Carlos Ghosn — who, for the first time, tells his side of this ongoing, global news story, from start to finish.”

The series reminds me a lot of the Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street documentary that premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Of course, except for the fact that Bernie Madoff never escaped and became a wanted fugitive. As a lover of true crime, it looks like Apple really has a potential hit on its hands here.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 25th. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.