This twisted new Netflix original finally ended Squid Game’s run at #1

It had to happen eventually — the vise grip that Squid Game has enjoyed for weeks on the #1 spot at Netflix is, finally, no more. Since its release in mid-September, of course, the Korean-language series has truly become a worldwide phenomenon. It’s been lampooned by Saturday Night Live, spawned a torrent of memes and social media activity, and is even worth a reported $900 million in impact value to the streamer. However, glance at the titles today on the company’s Top 10 movie and TV show list for the US, and you’ll see that it’s now the super-buzzy You Netflix series that sits at #1.

You Netflix series — Season 3 streaming now

The third season of this Netflix original series, starring Penn Badgley, was released on Friday. Already, it’s proving to be something of a hit with critics. Over at the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, for example, it’s got a stellar 95% critics score, based on 37 reviews thus far.

“A dangerously charming, intensively obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by,” reads the official Netflix description for the series. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about You, which first debuted on Netflix back in 2018. The new season of which was also one of the most hotly anticipated new Netflix releases for the month of October.

If what they've done doesn't keep them up at night, their newborn will. YOU Season 3 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/JzsbzoiNur — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 15, 2021

Badgley stars as one of You’s central characters, Joe Goldberg. The cast also includes Victoria Pedretti and Elizabeth Lail, and the new season was filmed in and around Los Angeles. The show is also based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name.

Plot and reaction

“In Season 3,” Netflix’s press material explains, “Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda.” There, the surroundings include the Insta-famous. As well as “judgemental mommy bloggers” and wealthy tech entrepreneurs.

Joe commits to life as a husband and father. However, Netflix continues, he “fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

The new season’s storylines also include somewhat ripped from the headline plots. The story elements include anti-vaxxers, as well as a subtle allusion to the death of Gabby Petito. Along those lines, in fact, the title of episode three of the new You season stands out: “Missing White Woman Syndrome.”

Meanwhile, the new season has also generated plenty of reactions on social media. Some of which you can check out below.

Every time Joe tries his best to be on the straight and narrow Love: #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/USWNjOF2ej — . (@blkgirlvents) October 16, 2021

Joe and Love’s therapist reading that article at the end of the season #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/wrBz3LOFVW — kristian mingle (@kristiannoelle) October 16, 2021

okay but can we talk about how the most unrealistic part of this show is how a mediocre white man like Joe Goldberg who can BARELY hold down a minimum wage job is pulling these beautiful women somehow #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/S05ggR3327 — . (@blkgirlvents) October 16, 2021

All three seasons of You (each of which contains 10 episodes) are streaming now on Netflix. The show is currently #1 on both Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows listing for the US, as well as the streamer’s combined Top 10 movies and TV show ranking.