This new Netflix series is basically a live-action Toy Story

Netflix executive Don Halcombe describes himself as a lifelong toy collector. His personal trove, in fact, includes thousands of modern and vintage toys, “worn from all the adventures I took them on as a kid.” It’s a fact about him that helps explains why the new Netflix series Lost Ollie — a limited series debuting on Wednesday about a toy searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him — was one of the first projects Halcombe bought when he came over to the streamer.

Watch the trailer below, and you’ll see why. In fact, it might almost feel like you’re enjoying a kind of live-action Toy Story. Halcombe, for his part, said he wanted this project to land at Netflix because “I saw in it the universal story of loss that all of us, no matter how old, could relate to.”

Inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey by author and illustrator William Joyce, Netflix describes the 4-episode Lost Ollie series thus. It’s, basically, “an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him.

It’s also “the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. It’s a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives.”

The cast includes Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, and Tim Blake Nelson (providing the voices for three toys). Gina Rodriguez and Jake Johnson play the mother and father of Billy, the boy who’s searching for his lost Ollie. And the series — which comes from show creator Shannon Tindle — hits Netflix on Wednesday, August 24.

Check out a trailer for Lost Ollie, embedded below:

As soon as the opening notes to All These Things That I’ve Done from The Killers kick in, followed by the sight of a toy dangled lovingly in front of a newborn’s face? It’s clear this show is aiming to be something special. Adding to the delight herein, the visual effects wizards at Industrial Light & Magic help bring the toys to life.

Again, from Halcombe: “I love this show, because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on.”

