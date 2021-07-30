This is the Marvel-DC crossover movie that James Gunn wants to make

There’s a new Suicide Squad movie coming out next week, and people seem to love it. Many reviews are praising James Gunn’s work on the famous team of DC villains. Now that Gunn is done with his Suicide Squad reboot, he’s returning to the Marvel universe, where he will end his Guardians trilogy with Vol. 3, which is set to launch in May 2023. Gunn might work on other comic book projects in the future. We have no idea what his schedule entails. But the writer/director just revealed that he would love to do a Marvel-DC crossover movie. That might sound impossible right now, as these are two separate universes belonging to two different corporations. But Gunn already knows what his Marvel-DC film would be. And he even pitched the idea.

Today's Top Deal

Behold: Apple AirPods Pro just hit Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There’s no question that Marvel’s MCU is the more exciting superhero ecosystem right now. Warner Bros. stumbled along the way, rushing out its own superhero team-up movie before it even introduced all of the heroes. But DC still has plenty of potential, as Gunn’s The Suicide Squad seemingly shows. And Warner has several DC movies in the works, including its own big multiverse story that might rival Marvel’s.

Bridging the two worlds with a Marvel-DC film or a series of movies would give fans the kind of event that we’d never expect. Marvel and DC superhero teams could fight teams of Marvel and DC supervillains. The sky is the limit. Bu the red tape makes it sound nearly impossible.

Gunn’s Marvel-DC movie pitch

Talking to YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Gunn explained that he pitched a Marvel-DC film to the heads of the two studios. He said that he would love to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie:

Well, I would be really happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie. That would be exciting for me. And not only have I thought about that but I’ve actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC. But, you know, it’s like, they… you know, everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows? But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie is, that would be really fun for me.

Gunn acknowledged the “Berlin wall of lawyers” that he and other people partial to the idea of connecting Marvel and DC heroes via films:

And I know it’s exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about. Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Toby Emmerich over at Warner Bros. You know, it’s something we all like to dream about. Whether we could ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don’t know, but it would be a blast.

Gunn also put forward a second idea that he could get behind for a Marvel-DC movie: A team-up between Rocket and Groot for Marvel and King Shark and Weasel for DC.

While we wait for these pipe dreams to come true, The Suicide Squad launches in theaters and HBO Max next week. Gunn’s interview with Jake’s Takes follows below:

Today's Top Deal

Control your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or Alexa! List Price: $29.98 Price: $18.69 You Save: $11.29 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission