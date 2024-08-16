There’s a new Elder Scrolls game coming in September, but not that one

Believe it or not, there is a brand new Elder Scrolls game coming out this year, but it’s probably not the one you’re expecting. Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls: Castles — a spiritual successor to its free-to-play building simulation game Fallout Shelter — will be available for iOS and Android devices on September 10, 2024.

In The Elder Scrolls: Castles, you’ll take on the role of the right hand of the king or queen as you help to manage a growing castle over the course of many generations. Along the way, you’ll train subjects, name heirs, and do everything in your power to keep your denizens happy. If you can’t, don’t be surprised when they start plotting an assassination.

“Each day in real life is a year in the game,” Bethesda says. “You’ll see your subject’s lives pass, select future rulers, and set your kingdom up for a successful future. It’ll be up to you to handle issues like food and rationing and even solve conflicts among your subjects.”

As in Fallout Shelter, there are plenty of ways to customize your dwelling. You can add and expand rooms, place decorations and monuments, and assign subjects to workstations. The longer you play, the more lavish and impressive your kingdom will become.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Elder Scrolls without epic quests. Send your subjects out into the world with the equipment you’ve crafted at your castle to fight monsters you’ll recognize from past Elder Scrolls games. Upon their returns, you’ll unlock new items and level up weapons and armor to take on even more difficult challenges in the future.

Pre-registration is now open on the App Store and Google Play. Everyone will receive in-game bonuses for every pre-registration milestone the game hits: 500,000 rewards 100 gems and 1 Blessing of Great Dynasty, 1 million rewards 1 Legendary Pack and 3 Banner Decorations, and 2 million rewards Ulfric Stormcloak, the Legendary Subject.

As for The Elder Scrolls 6… we’ve still got a long wait ahead of us.