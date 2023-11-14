Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Entertainment TV Shows

The trailer for Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge will charm your socks off

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 14th, 2023 5:15PM EST
Pokémon Concierge hits Netflix on December 28.
Image: Netflix

When I heard Netflix was working with The Pokémon Company and dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) on a stop-motion animated series, I could not have believed it would look this good. Pokémon Concierge follows Haru (voiced by Karen Fukuhara), a new staff member at a resort for Pokémon, as she meets and interacts with fan-favorite creatures.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the franchise, it’s hard not to be spellbound by the stunning stop-motion work on display in the official trailer for Pokémon Concierge:

In addition to Fukuhara (who you might recognize as Kimiko in The Boys), the English dub voice cast features Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) as Ilisa, Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Tyler, and Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Watanabe.

If you watch in the original Japanese, the voice actors include Non (In This Corner of the World) as Haru, Fairouz Ai (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Alisa, Eita Okuno (Yell) as Tyler, and Yoshiko Takemura (TIGER & BUNNY) as Watanabe.

Pokémon Concierge was written by Harumi Doki, directed by Iku Ogawa, and features character designs and concept art by Tadahiro Uesugi. The main theme song is “Have a Good Time Here” by Mariya Takeuchi, an incredibly popular Japanese city pop artist.

The series will consist of four episodes that last between 12-20 minutes. All four episodes will be available to stream on Netflix starting on December 28, 2023.

Don’t Miss: New on Netflix: November 2023

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News