I’m a huge Kate Winslet fan, so I was stoked to see her take on the role of an authoritarian leader when the original teaser trailer for The Regime premiered last year. It’s a far cry from the last film I watched with her in it, which was, of course, The Holiday. Now, we got an even better look at what’s to come from the new series.

Today, Max released the official trailer for The Regime, a new political drama starring Academy Award- winner Kate Winslet. The six-episode series, which will premiere on the streaming service on March 3rd, follows the story of an authoritarian leader whose government begins to crumble around her, and the drastic steps she takes to stay in power.

You can check out the new official trailer for The Regime below:

What is The Regime about?

The Regime “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.” There’s not much else that Max is giving away about the series, but I’m reminiscent of Netflix’s House of Cards when I’m watching these trailers.

In addition to Winslet in the lead role, the series stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. The series is written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. Tracy also serves as executive producer and showrunner and comes from a great background including serving as executive producer and writer for The Menu and Succession.

I’m ready for this one. I’m in the middle of another rewatch of The West Wing and, while Winslet’s character does not remind me of Martin Sheen’s President Bartlet at all, I’m ready to wrap up this political drama for the next one — even if it is only six episodes.

The Regime will premiere in theaters on March 3, 2024. If you want to watch the new series in the best quality possible when it debuts, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.