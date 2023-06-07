The official trailer for season 2 of Apple’s The Afterparty is here and I’m sold

The Afterparty is back and there is another murder to solve.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for season two of The Afterparty, which will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, July 12. The suspenseful comedy series, which stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, will take on a new murder. The second season will also feature John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

Check out the official trailer for the second season on YouTube below:

What will season two be about?

Season two of the series will tell the story of a murder at a wedding and, of course, Detective Danner (Haddish) is pulled in to solve this one as well.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style. “The Afterparty” is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller, and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Season two of The Afterparty will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The second season will be told over the course of 10 episodes but debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every week through September 6, 2023.