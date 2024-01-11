I’ll be honest. I got about halfway through the first season of the HALO series on Paramount Plus and gave up. However, after watching the trailer for season 2, I once again feel a glimmer of hope that this show might be able to bring it back around.

Today, Paramount Plus released the official trailer for season 2 of HALO. The next season, which will follow Master Chief and the other Spartans as they battle at The Fall of Reach, will start streaming on February 8th.

You can check out the official trailer for season 2 of HALO below:

What is season 2 of HALO about?

Season 2 of HALO will actually depict the Fall of Reach, one of the biggest events in the video game series. It will also finally introduce us, hopefully, to the Halo itself.

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Season 2 of HALO sees a ton of returning cast including Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (CALIFORNICATION) as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (PENNY DREADFUL).

There are also a number of new additions to the series including Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

I remember playing HALO: Reach when it came out on Xbox 360 back in 2010, so this season has 14 years of anticipation to nail an adaption onto the small screen. After season one, my hopes aren’t high but, with the trailer, there is at least a little hope…kind of reminds me of Reach.

Season 2 of HALO will premiere on Paramount Plus on February 8th. If you want to ensure you can watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.