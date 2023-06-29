The new Dune: Part Two trailer finally gives Zendaya something to do

Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new trailer for Dune: Part Two this week, giving us our best look yet at the war to come. The new trailer is slightly longer than the first, revealing even more of the outrageous cast that director Denis Villeneuve has assembled for the sequel. Most notably, you can see just how big of a role Chani (Zendaya) is going to play in Part Two.

“Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” reads the synopsis. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Aside from Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), returning are Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), and Javier Bardem (Stilgar).

Newcomers to the cast include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Warner Bros. has yet to formally confirm that there will be a third movie, but nothing in either of the two official trailers indicates that this is the end of the series.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, 2023.