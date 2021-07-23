‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 may have secretly started filming already

Where is The Mandalorian season 3? While Marvel has been dominating the airwaves with new movies and shows, another massive franchise owned by Disney has been rather quiet. Two years ago, The Mandalorian helped put Disney+ on the map. Of course, Disney+ would have been a hit regardless, but having a live-action Star Wars show on day one didn’t hurt.

We know that there’s plenty more Star Wars on the way from some of the most exciting creators in the industry, but compared to three Marvel shows that have streamed on Disney+ already this year, we’ve only gotten one animated Star Wars show in The Bad Batch. Thankfully, we just got a big hint that The Mandalorian season 3 could be arriving sooner than expected.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker is down to the lowest price of 2021! List Price: $34.99 Price: $22.09 You Save: $12.90 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The final episode of The Mandalorian’s second season began streaming on December 18th, 2020. The shocking cameo is what everyone remembers, but that episode also established that Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) might be at odds going forward. We also learned that the spinoff series called The Book of Boba Fett would stream before a new season of The Mandalorian. As such, we had no idea how long we would have to wait for season 3.

Thankfully, the turnaround between the shows might be quicker than we would have guessed.

When will The Mandalorian season 3 start filming?

In a recent Instagram story (discovered by u/spacejunkunion on Reddit, shared by Inverse), the actor revealed that she was on her way to take a COVID-19 test before work. Fans immediately speculated that Sackhoff was preparing to film scenes for The Mandalorian season 3.

The timing of the Instagram story is undoubtedly intriguing. Last month, Ming-Na Wen (who plays Fennec Shand) revealed on Twitter that production on The Book of Boba Fett had wrapped. The spinoff series is set to air this December, but now that the crew has finished filming, they can theoretically move on to The Mandalorian season 3.

One stumbling block, as Inverse points out, is that Pedro Pascal is currently filming HBO’s The Last of Us. According to CBC, filming on The Last of Us won’t end until June 2022. Then again, considering how often Pascal is inside a suit of armor, how often does he really need to be on set?

Adding fuel to the fire is a story from the American Society of Cinematographers. The piece explicitly states: “Season 3 of The Mandalorian is now in production.” It’s unclear how they know that.

Today's Top Deal

How are these super-popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission