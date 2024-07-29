The Jackbox Megapicker is a must-have for Jackbox Party Pack fans

One of the best ways to end a night out with friends is to sit down for a few rounds of Quiplash, Drawful, or Trivia Murder Party. These are just a few of the 50+ games available in the Jackbox Party Packs that Jackbox Games has been releasing since 2014. Their only real shortcoming is how annoying it can be to jump between the Party Packs to find the game you want to play, but now, The Jackbox Megapicker is here to solve that problem.

On Monday, Jackbox Games launched a universal launcher for all its titles on Steam called The Jackbox Megapicker. The launcher is free to download, shows your entire collection of Jackbox games, and allows you to launch any of them from a single app.

But the Megapicker is more than just a list of every Jackbox game you own. You can also filter your games by category, see your recently played games, and pick your favorite games so that they’re always easy to find. Once you’re done with a play session, you can view your gameplay metrics and see all of the game achievements you and your friends earned.

Beyond launching all your games, the Megapicker will share news and updates about Jackbox, alert you to any discounts, and let you buy games from Steam.

Speaking of discounts, there’s a Jackbox Games franchise sale live on Steam with discounts on every Party Pack ever released. If you’re just looking for a cheap way to get started, the original Jackbox Party Pack is 90% off at the moment, bringing its price down to $2.49. Plus, Drawful 2 can be downloaded free of charge for a limited time.

If you are already a fan of Jackbox Games or curious about giving them a go at the next house party, make sure to add The Jackbox Megapicker to your Steam library.