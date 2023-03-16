The Hunger Games is dominating the Netflix top 10 because all four movies are leaving on March 31

Last week, we wrote about how Netflix’s list of “Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today” didn’t include a single Netflix original movie. A week later, three Netflix originals have made their way onto the list (Luther: The Fallen Sun, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, and Faraway), but we also noticed that The Hunger Games and its three sequels haven’t budged.

So why is everyone watching The Hunger Games on Netflix? You might not be surprised to learn that it’s because all four movies are leaving the service at the end of the month.

The Hunger Games series is leaving Netflix

In celebration of the first movie’s 11th anniversary, Netflix acquired the streaming rights to all four Hunger Games movies on March 1. At the time, Netflix also revealed that the movies would only be available “for the next 31 days,” which is now down to 14:

The Hunger Games was released 11 years ago this month, so to celebrate, all four films will be on Netflix for the next 31 days!



May the odds be ever in your favor! pic.twitter.com/lunw1JjVrq — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2023

Not only did The Hunger Games kickstart Jennifer Lawrence’s career in 2012 — it also launched a billion-dollar franchise that returns to theaters this fall. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel set 64 years before the first book that follows a young Coriolanus Snow long before he became the autocratic president of Panem.

Lionsgate is adapting the prequel into a movie set to release on November 17, 2023. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will star Tom Blyth as Coryo Snow alongside Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.

In the meantime, if you want to catch up on the movie franchise or refresh your memory, here are the links to all four movies on Netflix before they depart on March 31:

Once you’re done with your Hunger Games binge, you might want to get your fill of New Girl, as the beloved Fox sitcom is also leaving Netflix next month.