The Boys spinoff Gen V reminds me of The New Mutants — but it actually looks good

The trailer for The Boys spinoff Gen V is here, and my god, does it remind me of the trailer — and basically the concept — of The New Mutants.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys that will focus on a group of younger heroes at a school that was built specifically for them. That sure doesn’t remind me of any group of superheroes from another cinematic universe. The company has also confirmed that the series will start streaming in 2023, but it would not go as far as to provide an exact premiere date just yet. We’ll probably have to wait until the official trailer to get that.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Gen V below:

What is Gen V about?

According to the synopsis, Gen V will follow the stories of some young heroes as they compete for top ranking at their university and, when they uncover the dark secrets of the school, must decide which kind of heroes they will become.

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University’s highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The series will star Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter. Amazon Prime Video says that it will also feature guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne from The Boys.

The Boys is one of the most insane shows I have ever seen, so if Gen V is comparable at all, I’m sure I’ll be enjoying that one too. Gen V will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.