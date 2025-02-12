State of Play February 2025: All the big PS5 trailers and reveals

Not to be outdone by Nintendo’s Switch 2 announcement last month, PlayStation hosted a 40+ minute State of Play stream on Wednesday to show off dozens of upcoming PS5 games from its first-party studios and third-party developers.

We’ve rounded up every trailer and announcement from the stream below.

State of Play: Every new trailer and reveal

Monster Hunter Wilds

Release Date: Feb. 28, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, but at State of Play, Capcom announced that the game’s first free title update, which introduces the monster Mizutsune, will be coming this spring. A new monster will also be introduced in a summer title update.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Release Date: Aug. 29, 2025

30 years after the original Shinobi arrived, the hack-and-slash series returns with a new 2D entry from the team behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and Streets of Rage 4.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Release Date: TBD

Aside from Mario Kart, Sonic Racing might be the best kart racer on the market. The latest entry is titled Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and as the title suggests, you’ll be jumping between dimensions as you race through the colorful tracks.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Release Date: 2025

Digimon Story Time Stranger is the latest Digimon JRPG, allowing you to collect and train Digimon as you try to save the world. Time Stranger sounds even more action-oriented than its predecessor, Cyber Sleuth, which is somehow already 10 years old.

Lost Soul Aside

Release Date: May 30, 2025

This action RPG, originally developed by a single developer, is making its long-awaited debut this year. The creator of Lost Soul Aside says his primary goal was to “make combat so fluid, fast, and stylish that you never want to put the controller down.”

WWE 2K25

Release Date: Mar. 14, 2025

WWE 2K25 will finally let players step outside the ring with The Island. “In this immersive WWE-themed world, complete quests, take on challenges, compete in live events, and upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters.”

Borderlands 4

Release Date: Sept. 23, 2025

Not only did we finally get a release date for Borderlands 4, but we also saw some new gameplay and learned there will be a State of Play just for the game this spring.

Split Fiction

Release Date: Mar. 6, 2025

Hazelight Studios, the studio behind It Takes Two, is back with an even more ambitious game about two writers who get trapped in the fictional worlds they created.

Directive 8020

Release Date: Oct. 2, 2025

Supermassive Games is back with another Dark Pictures game, and this one is about a crew aboard a survey ship called the Cassiopeia. After awakening from a four-year slumber, they immediately have to deal with a hull breach, a murder, and more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is the eleventh mainline entry in the long-running horror series and looks just as terrifying as all of the others.

The Midnight Walk

Release Date: May 8, 2025

In this “cozy” horror game, you are The Burnt One, and as you travel through a handcrafted world, you’ll “befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror, made entirely from real-life clay.”

Darwin’s Paradox!

Release Date: 2025

An action platformer starring an octopus who can sling himself around and shoot ink to evade enemies while trying to escape a food factory? Yeah, I’ll bite.

Warriors: Abyss

Release Date: Today

Imagine Koei Tecmo’s classic Dynasty Warriors formula, but morphed into an action roguelike à la Vampire Survivors. That seems to be the gist of Warriors: Abyss.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Ahead of the new Onimusha game in 2026, Capcom is bringing Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny to PS5 with “higher resolution graphics and modernized controls.”

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Release Date: 2026

Oh, yeah — here’s that new Onimusha game I was talking about!

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Release Date: Aug. 28, 2025

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and you only have to wait a few more months to play it.

Hell is Us

Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025

The developers at Rogue Factor describe their new game Hell is Us as “an action-adventure game set in a war-torn country, where players must unravel the mysteries of their past and confront the human darkness that fuels the chaos.”

Lies of P: Overture

Release Date: Summer 2025

In this prequel to the 2023 breakout hit Lies of P, you will travel to the city of Krat in the late 19th century. You’ll need to own the original game to play this DLC.

Dreams of Another

Release Date: 2025

Baiyon, the Japanese multimedia artist, teamed up with Q-Games for an experimental third-person action game where you shoot guns to rebuild instead of destroy.

Days Gone Remastered

Release Date: Apr. 25, 2025

“Face off against the harsh reality of the Farewell Wilderness – still infected by hordes of Freakers, two years after a devastating outbreak” in this remaster of the PS4 hit.

Blue Prince

Release Date: Spring 2025

Blue Prince is an architectural adventure game in which you explore a manor of 45 shifting rooms as you build it. In the end, you’ll have to find Room 46.

Abiotic Factor

Release Date: Summer 2025

“Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for 1-6 players set in the depths of an underground research facility,” reads the synopsis. You and your friends will have to combat paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms to survive.

Tides of Annihilation

Release Date: TBD

Inspired by Arthurian legend, Tides of Annihilation is an action-adventure game in which you take on the role of Gwendolyn, who has the power to summon spectral knights to fight by her side. You’ll explore modern London as well as the mythical Avalon.

Metal Eden

Release Date: May 6, 2025

Metal Eden is a sci-fi FPS that looks like it wants to give Doom a run for its money. In the trailer, we get our first look at Core Ripping, which is a mechanic that allows the main character, Aska, to rip a Core out of an enemy’s body and consume it or throw it.

MindsEye

Release Date: Summer 2025

MindsEye is described as a “narrative-driven, single-player action-adventure thriller” about a former soldier living in the near future in search of answers. He arrives in the desert city of Redrock, where he’ll encounter enemies on foot, on the road, and in the air.

Saros

Release Date: 2026

Saros is Housemarque’s next game, and it appears to be an evolution of Returnal rather than a sequel. “A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression, making every death valuable,” the team explains. Also, the main character is played by none other than Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, iZombie).