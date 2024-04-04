Click to Skip Ad
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is coming to Disney+ on May 4th

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 4th, 2024 2:15PM EDT
General Grievous in a scene from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.
Image: Lucasfilm

The end of The Bad Batch is nigh, but Lucasfilm isn’t done with animated Star Wars shows yet. On Thursday, Lucasfilm shared the first trailer for the upcoming series Tales of the Empire. It is the second installment in the “Tales” anthology series, which debuted in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi. The new season will premiere on May 4th on Disney+.

Similar to Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire mostly follows two main characters: Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and the former Jedi, Barriss Offee. Morgan Elsbeth first appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian and featured prominently in Ahsoka. Barriss Offee appeared briefly in Attack of the Clones but played a much larger role in The Clone Wars.

You can watch the official trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below:

While Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee will be the POV characters, the trailer reveals that we can expect to see plenty of familiar faces. Most notably, we get fresh glimpses of Grand Admiral Thrawn, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and the Grand Inquisitor.

The voice cast for Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (the Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni, who was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, created the show and serves as the supervising director as well as an executive producer.

