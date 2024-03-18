Rebel Moon – Part Two trailer is three minutes of nonstop Zack Snyder action

I feel like I just watched the first Rebel Moon film, but we’re already on to the second. Zack Snyder apparently does not sleep, and therefore, none of us should either. I’m personally fine with this — bring me all of the inevitable slow-motion action.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, the second part of Zack Snyder’s original space action/drama that is definitely not Star Wars. The second film will premiere on the streaming service on April 19th.

You can check out the official trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two below:

What is Rebel Moon — Part Two about?

Per the synopsis, Rebel Moon — Part Two continues the story of “Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they’d defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, The King’s Gaze. It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld — and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts.”

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

In a statement, Snyder said, “My hopes are that because we were able to do two films, that we’re able to really invest in the characters for the first film so that the audience gets to really understand why they’re fighting for the villagers of Veldt.”

Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver. Image source: Netflix

In addition to Boutella and Skrein returning in their roles, the film also brings back Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. The second film also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

I enjoyed the first film. While it wasn’t Snyder’s best film (I am in a lifelong battle deciding between 300 and Watchmen for that honor), it was a fun ride that felt like a new franchise while being very clearly inspired by the Star Wars universe. That makes sense since Snyder originally pitched an R-rated Star Wars film to Disney before moving to Netflix to create Rebel Moon. If you haven’t seen the first one yet, check out the teaser:

Rebel Moon — Part Two will premiere on Netflix on April 19th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.