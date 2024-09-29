Pluto TV: 15 free movies you should stream in October 2024

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) options is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover the highlights for the month of October below, but if you want to stream free movies, visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t even need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in October 2024

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is a 2002 crime dramedy based on Frank Abagnale Jr.’s semi-autobiographical book of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Abagnale, a con artist who posed as a Pan Am pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a Louisiana parish prosecutor. Tom Hanks co-stars as FBI agent Carl Hanratty, the man trying to take him down.

Face/Off (1997)

Nic Cage has been in his fair share of ridiculous farces and thrilling action flicks, but Face/Off is the rare film that ticks both boxes. John Travolta plays Sean Archer, an FBI agent who swaps faces with terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) in order to stop a bombing in LA. It’s as wild as it sounds but also one of the most compelling action movies of 1997.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

There have been ten feature films about Spider-Man, but only a select few have managed to top Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. The first movie in this trilogy was a great start, but the sequel amped everything up to 11, from Alfred Molina’s heartbreaking turn as the genius villain Doctor Octopus to Tobey Maguire’s increasing comfort in the role of a superhero. Despite launching before the MCU, it remains one of the best comic book movies of all time.

Those are our top picks, but here are 12 more great free movies to watch in October:

28 Weeks Later

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Coraline

The Dark Crystal

First Blood

The Godfather Part II

Hellboy (2004)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Top Gun

Tropic Thunder

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in November.