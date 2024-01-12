I am a huge Christoper Nolan fan. From Memento to Interstellar to The Dark Knight trilogy, the director is a singular presence in filmmaking. I was so disappointed to have missed seeing his latest film, Oppenheimer, in theaters, but thankfully, the wait to catch it on a streaming service will soon be at an end.

Today, Peacock revealed that Oppenheimer will start streaming exclusively on the service on February 16th. The announcement comes after the film won five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Score – Motion Picture.

In addition to the wins for the film itself, a number of its cast and crew took home awards as well. Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture while Cillian Murphy took home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Christopher Nolan himself won the award for Best Director – Motion Picture.

If you still haven’t seen the film, you can watch the official trailer below:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What is Oppenheimer about?

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the United States military’s work to develop what would become the most feared and deadly weapon ever created: the atomic bomb.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

It’s a stacked cast (something that is expected in a Nolan film) that, in addition to Murphy and Downey Jr., includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh. It is both written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer will premiere on Peacock on February 16th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.