One of 2016’s best shows is coming back for two more seasons

Tom Hiddleston has unfinished business. After finishing the second season of Loki on Disney+, Hiddleston is reviving another beloved character. This week, BBC and Prime Video announced that the 2016 hit series The Night Manager will return for two additional seasons.

The Night Manager is a British TV series based on the 1993 John le Carré novel of the same name. In the first season, Hiddleston starred as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier and the current night manager at a luxury hotel who is recruited by a government task force to infiltrate the inner circle of notorious arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Hiddleston is reprising his role as Pine in the new seasons of The Night Manager, which pick up eight years after the finale of season 1. Series creator David Farr will write both seasons, while Georgi Banks-Davies (Paper Girls) will direct all six episodes of season 2.

“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on,” Hiddleston said in a statement. “The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We’re so used to watching all our favorite shows get canceled month after month that it’s a nice change of pace to see a well-received show renewed nearly a decade later. BBC says The Night Manager season 2 will begin filming later this year.

If you want to catch up, The Night Manager season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.