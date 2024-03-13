New on Crunchyroll: Spring 2024

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the quantity of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the spring 2024 season.

As always, there are many popular shows returning this season, including Spice and Wolf, Laid-Back Camp, The Irregular at Magic High School, KonoSuba, and Black Butler.

The most anticipated new release is Kaiju No. 8, which is about childhood friends Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro joining Japan’s Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to fight the monsters causing havoc in their home country. One day, Kafka consumes a small kaiju and gains the ability to turn into one, at which point he is given the codename “Kaiju No. 8.”

There are also a number of TV shows continuing from the winter 2024 season, such as Captain Tsubasa season 2, Case Closed, and, of course, One Piece.

New on Crunchyroll in Spring 2024

Streaming April 1

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf (Passione)

(Passione) Gods’ Games We Play (LIDENFILMS)

(LIDENFILMS) Re:Monster (Studio DEEN)

(Studio DEEN) The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases (Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack)

(Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack) Train to the End of the World (EMT Squared)

(EMT Squared) I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Streaming April 3

BARTENDER Glass of God (Liber)

Streaming April 4

WIND BREAKER (CloverWorks)

(CloverWorks) Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (8bit)

(8bit) A Condition Called Love (East Fish Studio)

(East Fish Studio) An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (Brain’s Base)

Streaming April 5

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (8bit)

(8bit) Astro Note (Telecom Animation Film)

(Telecom Animation Film) THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS (Polygon Pictures)

(Polygon Pictures) NIJIYON ANIMATION 2 (Sunrise)

Streaming April 7

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 (Studio Bind)

(Studio Bind) Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Gekko)

(Gekko) The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (J.C.STAFF)

(J.C.STAFF) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Studio Mother)

(Studio Mother) Vampire Dormitory (Studio Blanc)

Streaming April 8

Tadaima, Okaeri (Studio DEEN)

(Studio DEEN) Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (J.C. STAFF)

Streaming April 9

Oblivion Battery (MAPPA)

Streaming April 10

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 (Drive)

(Drive) Viral Hit (Okuruto Noboru)

(Okuruto Noboru) The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio (CONNECT)

Streaming April 12

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants – Cour 2 (Silver Link)

(Silver Link) Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (ZEXCS)

Streaming April 13

Kaiju No. 8 (Production I.G)

(Production I.G) Black Butler -Public School Arc- (CloverWorks)

Coming Soon

Kuramerukagari (Team OneOne) – Movie

(Team OneOne) – Movie Kurayukaba (Team OneOne) – Movie

Continuing from Winter 2024

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (J.C.STAFF) – New episodes on Mondays

(J.C.STAFF) – New episodes on Mondays One Piece (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

(Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays

(TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays Wonderful Precure! (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

(Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Studio KAI) – New episodes on Sundays

(Studio KAI) – New episodes on Sundays Chibi Maruko-chan (Nippon Animation) – New episodes on Sundays

Check back later for all of the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Summer 2024 season.