New on Crunchyroll: Fall 2024

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 18th, 2024 8:29PM EDT
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3.
Image: Crunchyroll

Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the number of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the fall 2024 season.

A few notable anime series returning this fall include Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and Blue Lock.

Personally, I’m most excited about the return of Re:ZERO, which is one of the few isekai anime that takes full advantage of its conceit. It’s now been over three years since the second season concluded, so I’m hoping season 3 will have been worth the wait.

Of course, the big hitter this fall is Dragon Ball DAIMA, which is the final series that Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama worked on before his death in March.

New on Crunchyroll in Fall 2024

Streaming September 28

  • Demon Lord, Retry! R

Streaming September 29

  • As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2
  • The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan

Streaming October 1

  • I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
  • Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
  • Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Streaming October 2

  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
  • The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal
  • KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
  • Acro Trip

Streaming October 3

  • DAN DA DAN
  • TRILLION GAME
  • 365 Days to the Wedding
  • Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms
  • Negative Positive Angler
  • Good Bye, Dragon Life
  • Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

Streaming October 4

  • Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2
  • The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians

Streaming October 5

  • BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
  • You are Ms. Servant
  • Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

Streaming October 6

  • MF Ghost Season 2
  • TsumaSho

Streaming October 7

  • Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
  • Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2
  • Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7
  • Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2
  • After-school Hanako-kun

Streaming October 9

  • The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

Streaming October 10

  • Nina the Starry Bride

Streaming October 11

  • Dragon Ball DAIMA

Streaming October 12

  • DEMON LORD 2099

Streaming October 13

  • Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Streaming October 14

  • Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3

Coming Soon

  • Bananya Around The World

Continuing from Summer 2024

  • Delico’s Nursery
  • True Beauty
  • Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc
  • One Piece
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan)
  • Wonderful Precure!
  • Tower of God Season 2
  • FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest

Check back later for all of the new releases on Crunchyroll for the Winter 2025 season.

