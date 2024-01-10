When I was a kid, the weekends weren’t really for football in my house for a good bit of time. Instead, the weekends were for NASCAR. My brother and I collected all of the 1:24 diecast cars we could get our hands on and played the Xbox game to death. I can’t listen to Sweet Home Alabama without thinking of the main screen of that game, anymore. Needless to say, I’m stoked for this new series.

Today, Netflix released the official teaser trailer for NASCAR: Full Speed, a new five-part documentary series about the popular racing sport in the United States. The series, which will go behind the scenes with a number of professional drivers, their teams, and their families, will premiere on the streaming service on January 30th.

What is NASCAR: Full Speed about?

Netflix says in its synopsis that “in the world of NASCAR, being a badass is only the beginning.” The new series will follow nine different drivers as they compete in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race.

The new five-part doc series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they compete for one of the most storied titles in motorsports. The series — produced by Word + Pictures and NASCAR Studios, with executive producers Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, and legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr — explores the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing in one of the world’s most challenging and dangerous sports.

“This is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark in a statement. “People are going to see it up close, and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers, but also the skill of the drivers — and what they’re able to do with a race car [driving at] 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles.”

The series will go behind the scenes with the following drivers:

NASCAR: Full Speed will premiere all five parts of the documentary series on Netflix on January 30th.