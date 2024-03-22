Netflix is upgrading its library in 2024 with some incredible anime series

If you’re an anime fan with a Netflix subscription, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year. On Friday, Netflix revealed that some of the most popular modern anime series are coming to even more regions on the streaming service before the end of the year, including My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover.

📣 Get ready to binge on these must-watch anime titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!



💚 My Hero Academia S1-4

❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED

💞 SPY x FAMILY S1

🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4

🖤 Black Clover S1-4

💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/pYcs0l6RJI — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2024

Netflix shared additional details about the release timing of these series on the @NetflixGeeked account. Here’s what we know about the shows so far:

Haikyu!! season 1 will stream on March 25.

will stream on March 25. Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts and Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense will stream on April 1.

and will stream on April 1. Haikyu!! season 2 , Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy , and Haikyu!! To the Top will stream in 2024.

, , and will stream in 2024. Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will stream in 2024.

and will stream in 2024. My Hero Academia seasons 1-4 and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will stream on March 25.

and will stream on March 25. Yu Yu Hakusho seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now, while seasons 3 and 4 will stream on April 15.

are streaming now, while will stream on April 15. One Piece Film: Red will stream on April 1.

will stream on April 1. Black Clover season 1 will stream on April 1, while seasons 2-4 are coming in 2024.

will stream on April 1, while are coming in 2024. Mob Psycho 100 seasons 1 and 2 will stream on April 15.

The one show that was not mentioned was Spy x Family, which also happens to be the newest of the pack. If and when Netflix shares any additional information about the release date for the Spy x Family anime series or the Code: White movie, we’ll add it here.

While Netflix has a robust selection of anime — including notable exclusives and originals like Delicious in Dungeon and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — there are several significant holes in the streamer’s library as well. Mega-popular shows like My Hero Academia and Jujustu Kaisen will help to fill those holes, as will beloved cult classics like Mob Psycho 100.

While you can’t go wrong with any of these shows, my personal recommendation is to watch Haikyu!! as soon as it arrives. I knew virtually nothing about volleyball before I started watching, but by the end, I was rooting for this fictional, animated high school volleyball team even harder than I do for my favorite real-life college sports teams.