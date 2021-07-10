Netflix finally revealed when we’ll toss a coin to ‘The Witcher’ again

The Witcher is easily Netflix’s most ambitious project so far. It’s the equivalent of HBO’s Game of Thrones, although it’s only getting started. We’ve only seen the first season of The Witcher, and season 2 will launch nearly two years later. Whether the pandemic contributed to its delay or not, it doesn’t even matter. Netflix is finally ready to commit to a release date for The Witcher season 2. And we finally have the show’s first trailer, teasing what’s planned for the series’ three main characters.

The first Witcher season is streaming on Netflix, and you can catch up with it right away if you haven’t seen it. There’s also plenty of time to rewatch season 1, as season 2 won’t premiere until December 17th. That’s the same day Marvel and Sony will release Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, so you’ll have a busy weekend when it comes to entertainment,

The first season delivered a complex journey. Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalortra), and Ciri (Freya Allen) traveled through time and space to meet and intertwine their destinies. Telling a story spanning across time was one of the best and most confusing tricks of season 1. This massive exposition, culminating with a great battle and the final meetup between the three characters, is what let the audience know that the best is yet to come.

Toss a coin to The Witcher season 2

Netflix released the first trailer for The Witcher season 2 on Friday during its “WitcherCon” event. The clip teases what’s coming next for the three main characters. We’re going to experience a more linear story than in season 1. That much we know from previous interviews.

We’ll see Geralt train Ciri, and we’ll experience this new “family” dynamic against the same backdrop. With its monsters of all varieties and political intrigues, the Continent’s dangers will interfere with our heroes. Everything seems to be darker than before. And, of course, Yennefer is missing

It’s going to be a long wait until December 17th to toss a coin to The Witcher. Jaskier the Bard (Joey Batey) will appear in season 2 as well.

Synopsis and the first trailer

The full Witcher season 2 trailer follows below.

This is the full synopsis for the new season of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: The mysterious power she possesses inside.

While you wait for December 17th, Netflix has plenty of new Witcher content. The streamer released many other videos on its official The Witcher YouTube channel that fans should check out, including various panels on season 2.

