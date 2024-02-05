Ever since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, the gaming community has been wondering and worrying — and rightly so — if big bad Microsoft would take the entire library of that studio and make all of those games Xbox exclusives. While Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has talked about this occurring with select titles, the executive has said that the company actually plans to head more in the other direction and bring Xbox games to new platforms.

Now, the company is moving up some of those announcements. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Spencer says that the company will be hosting an event next week to provide more details about what to expect about “our vision for the future of Xbox.”

“We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

As reported by The Verge, the event is going to give us a look into what Xbox titles are coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. According to “sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans,” one of those titles that will be coming to the other platforms is Hi-Fi Rush. They also said that other current Xbox exclusives will be coming to the PS5 and Switch as well.

The announcement from Spencer comes right after a report surfaced over the weekend that the company is planning to bring its upcoming Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, to the PlayStation 5. While that report speculated that the title would arrive first on the Xbox before coming to the PS5 months later, it does show that the company is at least planning to eventually bring more of its exclusives to the other platforms.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

It looks like it’s finally happening. We’re about to get our first glimpse at what the future of Xbox will be after that $68.7 billion acquisition. Let’s see what Phil has in store for us.