Max with ads is just $2.99 a month for Black Friday

If you are curious about Max but are not ready to fully commit to another streaming service, this new Black Friday deal is for you. From today through Monday, November 27, new and returning Max subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported plan for $2.99 a month for the first six months. That’s 70% off the standard monthly price of $9.99.

For all of the turmoil surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service in recent months — from a name change to movies getting shelved to original shows vanishing — Max is still the only place to watch HBO’s illustrious catalog of content. The White Lotus, Succession, House of the Dragon, Our Flag Means Death — with the Black Friday deal, you can have access to all of these HBO originals and more for less than $3 a month.

The only downside to this deal is that you will have to put up with some ads. The ad-free plan is still priced at $15.99 a month after WBD hiked the price this January. Furthermore, the Max Ad-Free plan lost 4K Ultra HD content and decreased the number of streams from three to two a few weeks ago in an attempt to push subscribers to the Ultimate plan.

Beyond the HBO, Discovery, and Max Original content, subscribers can check out the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On for free for a limited time. The add-on allows access to MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and US Soccer events.

CNN Max, which is a 24/7 news streaming service with a custom schedule, is now available on Max as well. So, even if you don’t end up sticking with Max for the long haul, there are plenty of reasons to give it a go for six months for less than $20.