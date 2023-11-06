Marvel’s What If…? season 2 hitting Disney+ this holiday season

The chaos surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been impossible to ignore lately, but that won’t stop Marvel Studios from pumping out new series and movies. Loki season 2 ends on Thursday, The Marvels hits theaters on Friday, and now Disney has announced that What If…? season 2 will premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

On Monday, Disney emailed a calendar of new releases and anniversaries of holiday-themed movies and shows on Disney+ in November. Some notable arrivals include The Santa Clauses season 2, The Naughty Nine, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.

In the same email, Disney revealed that What If…? returns for season 2 this holiday season, but didn’t share an exact release date. Here’s the synopsis:

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

What If…? season 2 was set to premiere in 2022, but the new episodes have been delayed on more than one occasion. In that time, many leaks have spoiled episode titles and entire plotlines. Marvel also shared details about Kahhori, a Mohawk woman with cosmic powers who will be the first completely original superhero in the MCU.

The second season will reportedly feature nine episodes — the same as the first season. While Disney didn’t share a release date, previous leaks have suggested What If…? season 2 will start streaming on Disney+ “around Christmas” and feature a Christmas-themed episode.

Given the state of the MCU, What If…? could be a welcome reprieve from the increasingly hairy and disappointing Multiverse Saga. These stories do take place in the multiverse, but the What If…? team isn’t beholden to advancing the plot of the other movies and shows. They can have fun and experiment and kill off characters as they please.