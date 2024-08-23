Marvel’s Vision show will bring back James Spader as Ultron

Marvel Studios has slowed down the pace of its Disney+ releases over the past year, but there are still plenty of MCU shows in the works. One of those shows is the untitled Vision series that will pick up where WandaVision left off, and according to a recent report, the series will feature the return of James Spader as the supervillain Ultron.

If you’ve seen Avengers: Age of Ultron, you know that Ultron is an artificial intelligence designed by Tony Stark to run his global peacekeeping program. After being infected with the Mind Stone, Ultron gained sentience and attempted to exterminate humanity. Vision, originally conceived as the final form for Ultron, ultimately defeated the AI.

Ultron later appeared in Marvel’s What If…?, but he was voiced by Ross Marquand. Marquand would then go on to voice the Ultron Sentries in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. As such, this would be the first time Spader has reprised the role since 2015, if The Hollywood Reporter’s sources are to be believed.

THR also describes Vision Quest (the rumored title) as the third part of a trilogy which includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. So there’s a chance we will get a hint as to where this story is going when Agatha All Along premieres on September 18.

With that said, we have no idea how Marvel Studios plans to revive Ultron in the Vision series. There’s a chance we could meet another Ultron from the multiverse, or someone might rebuild the genocidal robot in the Sacred Timeline. All we can do is speculate for now, as the series is reportedly set to begin shooting in England early next year.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas would be the showrunner of the Vision series. The series will also see Paul Bettany’s return as the title character. Marvel is planning to release the series on Disney+ in 2026.