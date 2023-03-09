Marvel’s Nomad might give us the Steve Rogers story we’ve wanted since Endgame

We’ll see the MCU’s new Captain America in action next year in No Way Home, but we’re looking at Sam Wilson as the new Cap (Anthony Mackie). Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is gone from the main reality, although he’s not dead. We know he retired happily at the end of Avengers: Endgame to marry the love of his life, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). But not before returning the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their rightful places in the multiverse. And that’s the Captain America whose story might be told by Marvel’s upcoming Nomad.

Chris Evans may return to the MCU, and that isn’t a spoiler. It’s something we expect from upcoming Avengers movies, which should also bring back Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who are dead after Endgame. Also, Nomad isn’t a spoiler either. Marvel’s purported trademark for the project leaked before Comic-Con 2022, alongside many others that Kevin Feige actually announced.

But spoilers revealing what happens in Nomad might have leaked, and we’ll warn you to stop here if you want to avoid them

What did Steve Rogers do at the end of Avengers: Endgame

Endgame ends with the dance between Steve and Peggy, a dance that was a long time coming. Just like that, Marvel ended Steve’s Captain America story without killing the character.

Nomad could pick up the Rogers story, showing us what happened to Steve when he left Earth-616 and married Peggy in a different reality.

That dance caused a lot of debate within the Marvel fan community, as it wasn’t clear what reality Captain America settled in. The official version and the one that makes the most sense is that Steve went back in time to a different reality. Better said, he must have created a new branch of Earth-616’s timeline as he started changing that past.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) dancing with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Endgame finale. Image source: Marvel

Loki then made us question Endgame’s ending. How did Captain America marry Peggy without the TVA intervening? One plausible answer is that the TVA might have intervened, but Rogers married Peggy after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed the He Who Remains Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant. Another option is Steve Rogers cutting some sort of deal with that Kang variant.

And this is actually where things get exciting. We know that Steve Rogers would have accomplished his final mission at the end of Endgame. He returned all the stones and Thor’s hammer so those realities would remain unharmed.

But what if he had met a Kang variant asking for one last effort from Captain America? That is joining the Avengers of Earth-616’s future to beat the most dangerous variant of Kang. It’s how Steve Rogers’s Captain America can appear in Secret Wars.

In return, the Kang who becomes the new He Who Remains would let Steve retire with Peggy in his own timeline. This is all speculation, of course. But it proves this Nomad post-Endgame story has a lot of potential. A story that Marvel reportedly considered making but never really knew how to deliver.

How Nomad might bring back Captain America to the MCU

Fast-forward to mid-March, and a big leak from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers mods claims massive delays are in order for the MCU Phase 5, 6, and 7. On top of that, the leak offers purported release dates for already announced projects and films and TV shows that Marvel is yet to introduce.

One of those unannounced projects is Nomad, which doesn’t have a release date in the leaked roster. The mods provide a plot outline for this Captain America adventure, noting that the information comes from unverified sources.

From the looks of it, it’s not just Steve Rogers’s Captain America returning to Marvel in Nomad. Scarlett Johansson’s Nat will also show up. Both actors will produce the series.

Still from Avengers: Endgame showing Captain America (Chris Evans) during the final battle, probably thinking he could do this all day. Image source: Marvel Studios

Here’s what will happen in Nomad, according to the leak:

This project is focused on bringing back Chris Evans to Marvel Studios. He will be the protagonist. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is also set to return here, both her and Chris Evans will produce this series, as well, be the main stars. Script and cast is under wraps. They are set to start filming in early 2024. They still want to make the project where Captain America returns the Infinity Stones to their place in time. This is the series where we will see that adventure. It’s multiversal; we will see different timelines and alternate versions of the characters (Steve and Natasha). They will bring new photography directors, which means they will change the visual style and cinematic image of the standards they’ve been using through the MCU. Just like they are searching for HBO visioners for Secret Invasion reshoots because of their good cinematographic eye, they might continue this for future projects. The story is set to be more serious and mature, with fewer jokes and childish attitudes, they want to experiment with these styles. If this is accepted, they might adopt this for the future MCU shows or films.

If the leak is accurate, and Nomad will be a Disney Plus TV show, we might see it hit the streaming service at some point in Phase 6 at the earliest. But that’s just speculation, as the leak doesn’t provide a release date estimate.