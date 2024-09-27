Marvel might have big MCU plans for this dead Avenger

A Marvel insider teased earlier this week that a beloved Avengers team member will appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, including Doomsday and Secret Wars. I speculated we’re looking at a big redemption arc for this fan-favorite character. It seems like the only way forward with this character.

It turns out this Avenger might appear in multiple MCU projects beyond Doomsday and Secret Wars. If the same leaker is correct, the character will continue to show up in MCU adventures even after the Multiverse Saga concludes.

You might already suspect which character I’m talking about. But I won’t confirm your guesses until I warn you that big spoilers follow below. Maybe you’re the kind of Marvel fan who wants to keep all surprises secret for as long as possible.

Then again, I can’t see how Marvel could possibly keep the return of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) a secret or whether it should do it. That’s the Avenger member supposedly getting a big MCU role.

Unlike most Marvel fans, I’m not upset with what Marvel did with the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I think we needed to explore that side of Wanda before we get a real redemption story.

But most fans are upset. They’re waiting for Marvel to confirm that Wanda did not die at the end of Doctor Strange 2 and redeem her. Suppose she did die; this is the multiverse. It has many other Wandas.

If the leaker’s information is accurate, Marvel would be foolish to keep Wanda’s return a secret. Instead, announcing the return like it did with Robert Downey Jr would make more sense.

Marvel confirmed RDJ would indeed be back, with a big twist. He will play Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man, but that’s still great news to fans. They’ll flock to see Doomsday and Secret Wars, knowing that RDJ will be back. Not to mention there’s always a chance we get to see Iron Man resurrected for the purpose of fighting Doom.

Wanda’s fans would be equally excited to see their favorite return to the MCU.

Marvel Studios has big plans for Wanda/Scarlet Witch which include a solo movie, two more WandaVision spinoff series and giving her a major role in the next Avengers films and THE MUTANT SAGA. pic.twitter.com/bQNSMuJiNq — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 25, 2024

After claiming that Wanda will have a big role in Doomsday, MyTimeToShineHell said on X that Marvel has big plans for Wanda and the Scarlet Witch.

The character will appear in both Doomsday and Secret Wars where she will have a major role. Marvel is also considering a separate standalone movie, she said. I’ll remind you that we’ve had Scarlet Witch rumors floating around ever since WandaVision became such a massive Disney Plus success.

The leaker said the Wanda might appear in two WandaVision spinoff series, not counting VisionQuest.

Finally, Wanda will continue her story beyond Secret Wars in the next phase of the MCU. The leaker says the next chapter is called The Mutant Saga. While unofficial, it makes perfect sense. Marvel can’t wait to tell original X-Men stories.

I’ll also point out that some rumors say the multiverse will disappear after Secret Wars, and the MCU will get a soft reboot that will focus on a single timeline filled with all sorts of heroes that Marvel has access to.

How long will it take until Marvel confirms Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the MCU? I guess we’ll just have to wait for that.