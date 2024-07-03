Click to Skip Ad
Marvel hints that What If…? season 3 will be the end of the story

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 3rd, 2024 2:33PM EDT
Hawkeye/Clint Barton, Iron Man/Tony Stark, Captain America/Steve Rogers, and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in What If...? season 2.
Image: Marvel Studios

A rumor last year suggested What If…? season 3 would be the end of the animated series, and now Marvel Studios has potentially confirmed that rumor. On the second episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum — Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation — called the third season of What If…? “the completion of a trilogy.”

“It takes us to places that you’d never expect,” he reveals. “It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse, pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher.”

You can listen to the full conversation with Winderbaum on the podcast below:

Other than a short clip that Marvel Studios shared earlier this year, we haven’t heard much at all about the future of the Disney+ series. All we really know is that What If…? will return for at least one more season, but Winderbaum certainly makes it sound like a finale.

That said, the whole point of the What If…? show and the comics it’s based on is that there are an infinite number of stories to tell. You can always find a fresh variant of a beloved character to build a story around or make up a new hero from scratch, as Marvel did with Kahhori in season 2. Just because Uatu’s story ends doesn’t mean the show has to.

What If…? season 3 doesn’t have a release date yet.

