Loki season 2 spoiler teases an exciting villain encounter

Loki season 2 is one of the MCU Phase 5 projects I want to see most, considering how important season 1 is to the Multiverse Saga and the Infinity Saga. Season 1 set in motion the events that will culminate with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in a few years. It also ended with an exciting cliffhanger that needs to be resolved before we get to those movies.

Marvel delayed the show’s release to October, which was a strategic move with several explanations. One of them is Marvel’s need to spread out MCU content on Disney Plus, especially during the current writers’ strike. The other has to do with the actor portraying the villain in Loki — Jonathan Majors — whose off-screen scandal might cost him the role of Kang.

Majors already shot his scenes for Loki season 2, as we saw in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes. That particular variant will be explored in the upcoming show, and an insider revealed some details about Victor Timely’s role in Loki 2. Massive spoilers will follow below. Don’t read on if you want to be surprised come October.

Noted Marvel insider Alex Perez penned a piece for The Cosmic Circus revealing details of the Loki season 2 plot.

According to him, season 2 will occur across multiple branched timelines. Some will take us to familiar places, while others will explore new times and places. Each episode might focus on a different timeline.

The recently released Loki season 2 synopsis does tease the multiverse aspect of the story, implying multiple realities might appear in it:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

What’s Victor Timely’s purpose in Loki season 2?

Rumors said that Kang variant Victor Timely would appear in Quantumania, and that’s what happened (clip above).

We then learned the scene in question, featuring Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Victor Timely, is part of season 2.

It’s unclear why, but Loki and Mobius will return to the past to see Victor Timely. The Quantumania credits scene indicates this might be Mobiu’s first time meeting a Kang variant.

Perez says he can confirm that a part of season 2 will occur at the World’s Columbian Exposition. That’s a real-life event from 1893, where the US celebrated the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas with a special tech fair. Apparently, a “sizeable” action sequence will take place here, involving Loki, Mobius, Victor Timely, and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong).

Victor Timely will attend the fair to showcase his inventions at the “Victor Timely and his Astounding Emporium Marvels.” The insider speculates that the location could serve as a place for various MCU Easter eggs, like young Phineas Horton, who was teased in Captain America: The First Avenger.

“An older relative of a particular genius, billionaire, playboy, & philanthropist” might also be the kind of character we could see in these Loki season 2 episodes.

But why would Loki hunt this variant of Kang? That’s not something The Cosmic Circus explains. We’ll have to wait until October to see what that is about.