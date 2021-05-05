2020 was the first year in more than a decade without a Marvel movie, but the studio is making up for that this year with four new movies and a bunch of shows on Disney+. Marvel got an early start this year by releasing the first two episodes of WandaVision on January 15th, and fans only had to wait two weeks after WandaVision wrapped for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to make its debut. The wait for another MCU adventure was set to be a short one, but Black Widow was being delayed from May 7th to July 9th when it became clear theaters would not be fully reopened in time for the premiere. Thankfully, Marvel has taken pity on us and moved Loki’s release date up.

Once upon a time, Loki was scheduled to begin its run on Disney+ in May 2021. COVID forced Disney to juggle the release dates of its biggest properties multiple times, and eventually, Loki was reshuffled to July 11th. Marvel wasn’t done shuffling though, and Tom Hiddleston is here to tell you all about it.

The new, official (and hopefully final) premiere date for Loki is Wednesday, June 9th on Disney+:

Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki will release weekly on Wednesdays. Leave it to the god of mischief to mix things up just when we were starting to get into a groove. Of course, in the future, it’s possible that multiple Marvel series will be airing at once on Disney+, so maybe this is just training for that.

Here’s a plot synopsis of the series from an Amazon listing of an upcoming art book published by Marvel:

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

We don’t know what exactly that big threat is yet, but we do know that his wrangler will be Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who is an executive of the agency in the comics. Hiddleston and Wilson will be joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in the six-episode series which was created and written by Michael Waldron (Community, Rick and Morty), and directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education).

This has been a rather busy week for Marvel Studios. Not only did Loki get a new release date, but we also learned that the sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Phase 4 has technically already begun, but now it’s truly beginning to take shape.

