Kenneth Branagh hunts the dead in the official trailer for A Haunting in Venice

I have loved all of the Hercule Poirot films that Kenneth Branagh has put out, so I am stoked to see him return as the famous detective in the official trailer for A Haunting in Venice.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, 20th Century Studios released the new trailer for A Haunting in Venice, the upcoming mystery film based on the story Hallowe’en Party by famous detective novel author Agatha Christie. The film, which is directed by and stars Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh, will premiere in theaters on September 15, 2023.

Check out the official trailer for A Haunting in Venice on YouTube below:

What will A Haunting in Venice be about?

As 20th Century Studios describes the film in its synopsis, A Haunting in Venice pits famed detective Hercule Poirot against his hardest case yet: one that supposes that a murder was committed by a ghost.

“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

In addition to Kenneth Branagh, the film features a stacked cast including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

I’m a huge fan of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, the two other films in the series that pushed Branagh as Poirot to solve other seemingly impossible murder mysteries. Both of those films also featured great casts with good acting and great twists. With Knives Out recently releasing Glass Onion, it seems we’re in a new era of murder mysteries and I’m here for it.

A Haunting in Venice will be released worldwide in theaters on September 15, 2023. It’s currently unclear when it will hit streaming services but, with how quickly that happens now, it’ll likely be on there before the end of the year. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.