Joe Rogan, who I actually forgot is a standup comedian, is getting a live Netflix comedy special

Published Jul 9th, 2024 3:26PM EDT
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Quick, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind when I say the name Joe Rogan? His political opinions? His wildly successful podcast (which is approaching its 15th anniversary later this year)? Maybe his UFC commentary? I suspect many people will forget that he also has standup comedy roots — that the controversial host of The Joe Rogan Experience, in fact, started his career as a standup comedian and has hosted a few Netflix standup specials — which tends to get overlooked given the newsmakers and fringe characters he often interviews on his podcast.

Next month, though, Rogan is not only returning to Netflix for a new standup special, his first in six years; it’ll also be the streaming giant’s latest stab at a live comedy event, following previous experiments such as Chris Rock’s live 2023 Netflix special Selective Outrage.

Rogan’s special Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats will be taped live at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, a couple hours’ drive from his home in Austin, Texas, and it will stream live on Netflix on Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. EST. “I’m very pumped for this and I hope you enjoy it,” Rogan wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, and available here via Rogan’s website.

“A standup comedian for over 30 years, Rogan’s sixth hour long comedy special Joe Rogan: Strange Times premiered on Netflix in October 2018,” Rogan’s website explains. “Rogan’s previous comedy specials include Joe Rogan: Triggered (2016) for Netflix, Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014) for Comedy Central, Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle (2012) released via his website, Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD & DVD, and Joe Rogan Live (2007) on DVD. Additionally, Rogan released the CDs Shiny Happy Jihad (2007) and I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday (2000).”
