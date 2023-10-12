I don’t know if my heart can handle Netflix’s Leo after watching this trailer

It looks like Adam Sandler might have actually made another good movie on Netflix…maybe too good.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Leo, its upcoming animated film that tells the story of a lizard who, after spending years as an ignored school pet, ends up having an outsized impact on the students who interact with him. The film will make its streaming premiere on November 21, 2023.

You can watch the official trailer for Leo on YouTube below:

What is Leo about?

Leo tells the story of a 74-year-old school lizard (Adam Sandler) who, after learning he has one year left to live, lives out his bucket list with the students in his classroom.

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

In addition to Sandler, the film stars Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, and Rob Schneider. It is directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim and written by Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, and Paul Sado.

After watching this trailer, I am already mentally preparing myself for a wonderful story that, in the end, will force all of us to have to deal with the death of this lizard. After watching the start of Up, I am forever scarred about how much an animated movie can destroy my heart — so I don’t know if I will survive this seemingly adorable movie.

Leo will premiere on Netflix on November 21, 2023. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.