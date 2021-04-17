Hulu isn’t traditionally the streaming service I think of when I’m looking for great licensed movies to watch, but it might be time for me to reset my expectations. This May, Hulu is getting (500) Days of Summer, Almost Famous, I Am Legend, The Iron Giant, Reservoir Dogs, and Train to Busan, just to name a few.
There are also a few exciting originals coming to Hulu next month, including Marvel’s animated M.O.D.O.K. series (one of the rare Marvel shows that won’t debut on Disney+) and the final season of Shrill.
Streaming May 1st
- Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
- Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
- Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
- Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
- I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
- Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
- Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
- Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
- (500) Days of Summer (2009)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- The Assassin (2015)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Blast From The Past (1999)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Bound (1996)
- Burning (2018)
- The Crazies (2010)
- Cyrus (2009)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
- Fascination (2005)
- Goodnight Mommy (2015)
- Grace Of Monaco (2015)
- Grudge Match (2013)
- Gundala (2019)
- Hannibal Rising (2007)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- Knowing (2009)
- Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- Machete (2010)
- The Man From Nowhere (2010)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Wailing (2016)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
Streaming May 2nd
- Flight (2012)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
Streaming May 3rd
- The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
Streaming May 4th
- Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)
- Love Sarah (2021)
Streaming May 5th
- Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Warrior (2011)
Streaming May 6th
- The Unicorn (2018)
Streaming May 7th
- SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
- Little Fish (2021)
Streaming May 9th
- Robot & Frank (2012)
Streaming May 10th
- Wander Darkly (2020)
Streaming May 13th
- Saint Maud (2020)
- Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
Streaming May 14th
- MLK/FBI (2021)
Streaming May 15th
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Cowboys (2020)
- Good Kisser (2019)
- Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
- Reaching for the Moon (2013)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
- Tru Love (2013)
Streaming May 18th
- Supernova (2020)
Streaming May 19th
- Red Dawn (2012)
Streaming May 21st
- MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
Streaming May 22nd
- Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
Streaming May 25th
- Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
Streaming May 26th
- Mr InBetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Streaming May 27th
- MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)
- The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
Streaming May 28th
- PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
- The Vigil (2021)
Streaming May 31st
- The Donut King (2020)
- The One I Love (2014)
- The World To Come (2020)
Leaving May 9th
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
- Victor Frankenstein (2015)
Leaving May 14th
- Deadpool (2016)
- Deadpool 2 (2018)
- Love, Simon (2018)
Leaving May 17th
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving May 28th
- The Mighty Ducks (1992)
- D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)
- D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)
- Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)
Leaving May 30th
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Leaving May 31st
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Bug (1975)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Fascination (2005)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- Just Married (2003)
- Life Of Crime (2014)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
- Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- The 13th Warrior (1999)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Ghost Writer (2010)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- The Last Face (2017)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
- The Patsy (1964)
- The Program (1993)
- The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
- The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
- The Spirit (2008)
- The Tenant (1976)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Traitor (2008)
- True Confessions (1981)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Waiting to Exhale (1995)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
