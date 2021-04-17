Hulu isn’t traditionally the streaming service I think of when I’m looking for great licensed movies to watch, but it might be time for me to reset my expectations. This May, Hulu is getting (500) Days of Summer, Almost Famous, I Am Legend, The Iron Giant, Reservoir Dogs, and Train to Busan, just to name a few.

There are also a few exciting originals coming to Hulu next month, including Marvel’s animated M.O.D.O.K. series (one of the rare Marvel shows that won’t debut on Disney+) and the final season of Shrill.

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 2nd

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Streaming May 3rd

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

Streaming May 6th

The Unicorn (2018)

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 9th

Robot & Frank (2012)

Streaming May 10th

Wander Darkly (2020)

Streaming May 13th

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Streaming May 14th

MLK/FBI (2021)

Streaming May 15th

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

Streaming May 18th

Supernova (2020)

Streaming May 19th

Red Dawn (2012)

Streaming May 21st

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Streaming May 22nd

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

Streaming May 25th

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

Streaming May 26th

Mr InBetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Streaming May 27th

Streaming May 28th

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)



The Vigil (2021)

Streaming May 31st

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Leaving May 9th

Gone Girl (2014)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Leaving May 14th

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Love, Simon (2018)

Leaving May 17th

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving May 28th

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

Leaving May 30th

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Leaving May 31st

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Fascination (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Midnight Heat (1996)

One Fine Day (1996)

Patriot Games (1992)

Phase IV (1974)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Descent (2006)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Patsy (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Spirit (2008)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

Traitor (2008)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

