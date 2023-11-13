How to watch Nintendo’s next Indie World Showcase live

It’s time for some indie games! We’re about two months past Nintendo’s last Direct event, which the company hosted on September 14, 2023, so why not get into the holiday spirit with yet another event — especially an event 100% focused on some awesome games from independent developers?

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting another event called the Indie World Showcase on November 14, 2023. The event will kick off at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET and feature around 20 minutes of new trailers and gameplay from some upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

It’s currently unclear what games we might see at the event. Since the company says that we should expect both announcements and updates, it sounds like we’ll be getting a mix of both new game reveals as well as perhaps some release dates for already announced titles.

As the company has done with tons of its other events, Nintendo will be streaming the Indie World Showcase event on YouTube. It’s likely a prerecorded event, but that’s fine! Since the event is on YouTube, the company has created a placeholder video that you can even set a reminder for. Once the event goes live, you’ll get a push or email reminder (or both) so you don’t forget to tune in. Of course, the video will remain on YouTube as well after the event is over if you happen to miss it.

Nintendo has been up to a lot lately. The company just recently confirmed that a live-action Zelda film is in development, and recent leaks point even more toward the release of its next-generation console — most likely the Nintendo Switch 2.