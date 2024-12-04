How to get 11 free Nintendo Switch games in December

If you already spent all of your discretionary funds on Christmas gifts for friends and family, this is the deal for you. As it did last year, No Gravity Games is giving away 11 free Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo eShop for its Switchmas Giveaway. From December 9 to December 19, you can get a new free game Switch every day.

In order to participate in the giveaway this year, you’ll need to own at least one Switch title from No Gravity Games. If you participated in any previous giveaways, you’re set. If not, you can sign up for the No Gravity Games newsletter to receive a free game for the Switch. You can also just buy one of their games on the Nintendo eShop.

Now that you own a game from the publisher, the next step is to download the free game every day from December 9 to December 19. You can only grab the latest free game if you own every free game up to that point. If you miss a day or two, you can still easily catch up if you buy every previous freebie, and then the latest game will be free to download. The previous games will be on sale at a discounted price to make catching up a bit easier.

“We’ve added games to the giveaway lineup that have never been part of Switchmas before – and trust us, they’re incredible,” the publisher says. “Plus, we’ve prepared a special surprise to kick things off in style – a brand new game debuting on Day 1!”

We aren’t sure which games the publisher plans to give away, so be sure to check the giveaway page on the No Gravity Games website every day starting on December 9.

Notably, Nintendo recently confirmed that “Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.” In other words, you’ll be able to download all of these games on your Switch 2 as well, so you’ll have plenty to play if you upgrade next year.