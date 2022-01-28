How to change your plan to avoid the latest Netflix price hike

Earlier this month, Netflix increased the prices of every one of its plans in the United States. This was the first price hike for American subscribers since October 2020, but it was a rather substantial one. Prices rose by as much as two dollars per month, and as it stands, Netflix’s Standard plan is now more expensive than the HBO Max ad-free plan. If you currently pay for Netflix, there are two ways to avoid the hike: Cancel or change to a new plan.

How to change your Netflix plan

In case you weren’t aware, all of Netflix’s plans are more expensive now than they were just a month ago. The Basic plan, which lets you watch on one screen at a time in SD, increased from $8.99 to $9.99. The Standard plan, which lets you watch on two screens at a time in HD, increased from $13.99 to $15.49. Finally, the Premium plan, which lets you watch on four screens at a time in 4K Ultra HD, increased from $17.99 to $19.99.

Here are the steps that you will need to take in order to change your Netflix plan:

Sign in to your Netflix account. Under Plan Details, select Change Plan. (If you do not see Change Plan, please contact us .) Choose the desired plan, then select Continue or Update. Select Confirm Change or Confirm.

As the company notes on its website, upgrades will take place immediately so that users can take advantage of the features and benefits of the new plan. When you upgrade, your billing date will change based on the remaining balance of your last payment.

On the other hand, if you’ve decided to downgrade, your billing date stays the same, and the new price will be reflected the next time that Netflix charges you. You’ll still have access to all of the features of your old plan until the next billing date.

Finally, if you simply want to cancel your plan, just visit this page and sign in. You will have access to your account until your next billing date. If you sign back up within 10 months, you’ll be able to restore all of your profiles, favorites, viewing preferences, and account details. Netflix will even try to convince you to stick around by giving you the option to downgrade.

Other streaming services worth considering

At this point, it is entirely possible that your Netflix subscription is just too pricey to justify. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, because there are an abundance of alternatives. Your best bet might be to look elsewhere for a less expensive streaming service.

As noted above, HBO Max charges $14.99 a month for its ad-free plan, but $9.99 per month for its ad-supported plan. You can also save some money by paying for a year of either plan upfront. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 a month, Hulu starts at $5.99 a month, and Disney Plus costs $6.99 a month. Just to name a few.