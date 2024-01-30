House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock cast as the DCU’s Supergirl

As confirmed by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn on social media on Monday, Milly Alcock will play Supergirl in the DC Universe. The Australian actress has appeared in several TV shows but broke out in the first season of House of the Dragon playing a young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Gunn admits he first became aware of Alcock through the Game of Thrones spinoff, but also says that he was “blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl.”

According to Deadline, Alcock beat out Emilia Jones (CODA) and Meg Donnelly (Zombies) for the part. Notably, Donnelly voiced Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) in the latest DC animated movies, including Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Alcock will star in the upcoming solo feature Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, which is set to be one of the final projects in the DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” said Gunn of the Supergirl movie back when it was announced in 2022. “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Alcock will reportedly appear as Supergirl in the DCU prior to her big solo movie, but it’s unclear where we’ll see the actress first. There are rumors that she will have a role to play in Superman: Legacy, but that has yet to be confirmed by Gunn or co-chief Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy, which Gunn wrote and will be directing, begins filming in March ahead of its July 11, 2025 release date. If Alcock is in the movie, it probably won’t be long before photos from the set spoil her involvement, which was a problem for Deadpool 3.