Here’s what’s new on Xbox Game Pass in November – and what games are leaving

I feel like being a member of Xbox Game Pass jives well with my tendency towards minimalism. It follows the one-in, one-out rule — for every game that gets added to the service, another game must go.

That seems to be the case for November’s update, anyway. In a blog post, Xbox announced a number of new games that are available to play right on Halloween, some more games that are coming in November, and a slew of games that would be leaving the subscription service.

Available now on Game Pass

There are three games that are available to play starting today on Game Pass:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

You can check out the trailer for each game below:

In Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, you and 29 other gamers are put “into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind-bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!”

In Jusant, gamers will embark on a climbing adventure and must “master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast. Your watery companion will guide you while awakening nature along your path to reveal the tower’s mysteries and reach the top.”

In Wartales, players will find themselves in “an open-world RPG in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties, and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients.”

Coming soon to Game Pass in November

The first game to come out in November will be Thirsty Suitors, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on November 2nd.

Thirsty Suitors is a stylish RPG that follows the story of Jala who’s back to her town of Timber Hills to confront her mistakes, make up with her exes, reconcile cultural differences, and become the person she was meant to be with active turn-based combat, skating, and cooking.

The next game to release in November will be Football Manager 2024, which will be available on PC on November 6th. They are also releasing Football Manager 2024 Console, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on the same day.

Write your own football story. Manage the world’s best teams, craft a world-class team, and dominate your rivals in football’s most prestigious competitions. Progress never stops in the pursuit of footballing greatness.

After Football Manager 2024, Dungeons 4 will be the next game to release in November. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on November 9th.

Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands.

On the same day as Dungeons 4, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will also be coming to Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on November 9th.

Erase your past to protect your future. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

That day is going to be packed because Wild Hearts is also releasing that day. The game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC through EA Play on November 9th.

Are you ready to tame a world gone wild? PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts on November 9 in Wild Hearts via EA Play. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.

Okay, that’s enough games on November 9th. A few days later, Spirittea will be coming out on Game Pass. That title will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on November 13th.

pirittea is a cute, cozy life sim inspired by Stardew Valley and Spirited Away! Humans have stopped worshipping spirits, and now they’re in danger of becoming lost. Run a bathhouse, make friends with people in town, take part in hobbies like bug catching and karaoke, and find all the spirits!

Lastly, Coral Island will be released in November. It will be coming to Cloud, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on November 14th.

Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.

Leaving Game Pass in November

Unfortunately, as games are added to Game Pass, others must leave. The following games will be removed from the service on November 15th:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exapunks (PC)

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There’s a lot coming to Game Pass in November, and that’s only talking through half of the month. Will Xbox have more to announce through the rest of it? We’ll have to wait and see!