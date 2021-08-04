HBO Max free episodes are available right now to anyone

Over the last few years, the number of streaming services on the market has increased at an alarming pace. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max, and more are all competing for your time and money. But there are only so many hours in a day and dollars in our bank accounts. It’s a fierce competition, which is why every service is constantly finding new ways to reel in subscribers. To that point, HBO announced this week that episodes from some of the biggest shows on HBO Max will be free to watch for non-subscribers.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you’re curious about the HBO Max library, this is a great way to get a sneak peek before spending any money. HBO says the collection will initially include 13 episodes of HBO and Max Originals. New titles will rotate in and out of the collection periodically. Here are all of the pilot episodes that HBO says you can watch for free without a subscription:

With that said, when I visit the HBO Max free episodes hub, I see far more than what is listed above. Beyond those shows, I also see The Nevers, Mare of Easttown, The Undoing, Insecure, I May Destroy You, and Gossip Girl, to name a few. Perhaps those were already part of a separate promotion.

How to watch HBO Max free episodes

There are a number of ways to watch the free episodes on HBO Max. In addition to clicking on the link above in your browser, you can also access the free episodes on all of HBO Max’s device partners. This includes Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, and Xbox. Basically, if you have the app, you can watch the free episodes.

Signing up for HBO Max

If the company’s gambit works, these free episodes might convince you to subscribe to HBO Max. If you’re a movie buff, you might want to take advantage of the ad-free tier for $14.99 a month. For the rest of the year, Warner Bros. Pictures movies will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. If you’re not interested in watching The Matrix 4 or Dune at home, you might prefer the cheaper tier, which costs $9.99 a month, but includes ads.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission