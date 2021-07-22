Everything coming and going on HBO Max in August 2021

WarnerMedia’s grand streaming experiment continues this month. In August 2021, The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence will debut on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters. We’re still not entirely sure how to classify The Suicide Squad. It isn’t quite a sequel, but it’s also not really a reboot. Either way, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) directed it, so it’s probably going to be great. Some other highlights on HBO Max this month include the return of DC’s Titans, the revival of Comedy Central’s The Other Two, and the arrival of the first three Jurassic Park movies.Today's Top Deal The crazy camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is under $29 — Amazon's lowest price ever! List Price:$36.99 Price:$28.85 You Save:$8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in August 2021, here’s the full list:
Streaming August 1st
- 2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
- 9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
- A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
- A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
- Americano, 2017 (HBO)
- Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
- Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
- Betrayal at Attica, 2021
- The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
- The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
- Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
- Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
- Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
- Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
- Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
- The Double, 2014 (HBO)
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- The End, 1978 (HBO)
- Envy, 2004 (HBO)
- Epic, 2013 (HBO)
- Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
- For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
- Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
- The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
- The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
- Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
- Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
- Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
- Horror of Dracula, 1958
- How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
- Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
- Inception, 2010
- Joe, 2014 (HBO)
- Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- Last Action Hero, 1993
- The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
- The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
- Mean Streets, 1973
- Mr. Soul!, 2018
- New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
- Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
- Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
- One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
- Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
- The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
- The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
- Red, 2008 (HBO)
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- Requiem for a Dream, 2000
- Scary Movie, 2000
- The Score, 2001 (HBO)
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Spawn, 1997
- The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
- The Square, 2017 (HBO)
- Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Vice, 2015 (HBO)
- War, 2007 (HBO)
- Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Streaming August 2nd
- Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 3rd
- Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
- Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 5th
- Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 6th
- Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 7th
- All My Life, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 8th
- A Different World
Streaming August 10th
- Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 12th
- FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
- The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
- Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Streaming August 14th
- Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
- Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
Streaming August 15th
- The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 16th
- Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Top Gear, Season 29
Streaming August 17th
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 19th
- Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming August 20th
- Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
- Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
- Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 22nd
- 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- San Andreas, 2015
Streaming August 24th
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
Streaming August 25th
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
Streaming August 26th
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Streaming August 28th
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Leaving August 5th
- The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
Leaving August 11th
- A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother’s Day, 2012
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- Turtle Tale, 2018
Leaving August 14th
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Leaving August 15th
- Joker, 2019 (HBO)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Leaving August 27th
- Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
- White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 29th
- Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 30th
- Serendipity, 2001
Leaving August 31st
- 54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011
- Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)
- The American President, 1995
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
- August Rush, 2007
- Babe, 1995 (HBO)
- Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)
- The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- Barry Lyndon, 1975
- Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)
- The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
- Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
- Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
- Black Hawk Down, 2001
- Blade, 1998
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Blow, 2001
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
- Butter, 2012 (HBO)
- Cannery Row, 1982
- Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)
- Carefree, 1938
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
- City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
- Clifford, 1994 (HBO)
- Closer, 2004
- Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Cold Mountain, 2003
- Countdown, 1968
- The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
- The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- Dave, 1993
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
- El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)
- Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997
- Frequency, 2000
- Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)
- Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
- Heidi, 2005
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)
- Innerspace, 1987
- Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)
- The Interview, 2014
- Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)
- The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
- Let’s Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)
- Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
- Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lolita, 1962
- Look Who’s Talking, 1989
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Monkey Trouble, 1994
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Ocean’s 11, 1960
- The Omega Man, 1971
- On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Osmosis Jones, 2001
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Point Blank, 1967
- Popstar, 2005
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)
- Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Shall We Dance, 1937
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)
- Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
- Some Came Running, 1958
- South Central, 1992
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
- Steel, 1997
- Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)
- Striptease, 1996
- Stuart Little, 1999
- Stuart Little 2, 2002
- The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Sweet November, 2001
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
- This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Twister, 1996
- Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Within, 2016 (HBO)
- Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)
- The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983