Google TV Freeplay adds 15 new channels in time for the holidays

Some free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services shout from the rooftops every time they add new channels, but Google has been quietly expanding its Freeplay service for months. The latest slate of new channels was actually spotted by 9to5Google over the weekend, bringing the Freeplay selection to 171 channels as of December 24.

Freeplay offers Google TV owners access to dozens of live TV channels, totally free of charge. You don’t even need to download a separate app or sign up for an account to watch these built-in live TV channels on your Google TV.

Here are all of the channels that Google has added to Freeplay since the last update, including some new holiday-themed channels from Xumo:

Designated Survivor

Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Best of Dr Phil

Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Free Holiday Classics

Xumo Christian Christmas

Continuum

Z Nation

The Design Network

Filmrise: Classic TV

UFC

Unbeaten

Big 12 Studios

Waypoint TV

PursuitUP

You can find all of these channels in the Live tab on your Google TV. Scroll down past the “Your Channels” section and look for “Built-In Channels” to start streaming.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

9to5Google also notes that Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits, Stingray Soul Storm Christmas, and Stingray Hot Country Christmas music channels have been updated for the holidays. Perfect for some background music if you have friends or family over.