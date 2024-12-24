Click to Skip Ad
Google TV Freeplay adds 15 new channels in time for the holidays

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 24th, 2024 6:24PM EST
Google TV Freeplay is Google's FAST service.
Image: 9to5Google

Some free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services shout from the rooftops every time they add new channels, but Google has been quietly expanding its Freeplay service for months. The latest slate of new channels was actually spotted by 9to5Google over the weekend, bringing the Freeplay selection to 171 channels as of December 24.

Freeplay offers Google TV owners access to dozens of live TV channels, totally free of charge. You don’t even need to download a separate app or sign up for an account to watch these built-in live TV channels on your Google TV.

Here are all of the channels that Google has added to Freeplay since the last update, including some new holiday-themed channels from Xumo:

  • Designated Survivor
  • Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight
  • Best of Dr Phil
  • Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel
  • Xumo Free Holiday Classics
  • Xumo Christian Christmas
  • Continuum
  • Z Nation
  • The Design Network
  • Filmrise: Classic TV
  • UFC
  • Unbeaten
  • Big 12 Studios
  • Waypoint TV
  • PursuitUP

You can find all of these channels in the Live tab on your Google TV. Scroll down past the “Your Channels” section and look for “Built-In Channels” to start streaming.

9to5Google also notes that Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits, Stingray Soul Storm Christmas, and Stingray Hot Country Christmas music channels have been updated for the holidays. Perfect for some background music if you have friends or family over.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

