Nearly a decade after George Miller blew us away with Mad Max: Fury Road, the long-awaited prequel finally has its first trailer. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth movie in the franchise, but as the title suggests, “Mad Max” Rockatansky won’t be the lead character. Instead, we’ll get the backstory of Imperator Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

You can watch the first trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga below:

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” reads the official synopsis. “Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe (Tom Burke). While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

In addition to Taylor-Joy as the title character, the cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Biker Horde Warlord Dementus, Tom Burke as a younger Immortan Joe, Daniel Webber as War Boy, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, and Lachy Hulme.