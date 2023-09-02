Freevee adds 12 more live TV channels from NBCUniversal

A few months ago, NBCUniversal announced that it would be bringing dozens of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to Amazon’s Freevee. After adding 31 NBCUniversal channels last month, 12 more debuted on the streaming service this Friday. A few of the biggest highlights are channels dedicated to Little House on the Prairie, Murder She Wrote, and Saved by the Bell. Sports fans can also tune into NBC Sports free of charge.

Here are all of the new FAST channels from NBCUniversal now available on Freevee:

Alfred Hitchcock Presents : The Emmy-winning anthology series created by Alfred Hitchcock features suspenseful and delightfully twisting mysteries!

: The Emmy-winning anthology series created by Alfred Hitchcock features suspenseful and delightfully twisting mysteries! American Crimes : Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup. Bad Girls Club : Relive your favorite moments from the reality TV phenomenon. These young women are outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved, and endlessly entertaining. Will they change their ways – or will chaos rule?

: Relive your favorite moments from the reality TV phenomenon. These young women are outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved, and endlessly entertaining. Will they change their ways – or will chaos rule? Little House on the Prairie : Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls pack up all of their belongings and venture out west. In this heartwarming drama, watch as this family of five adjust to their new life in a farm on the Great Plains.

: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls pack up all of their belongings and venture out west. In this heartwarming drama, watch as this family of five adjust to their new life in a farm on the Great Plains. Made in Chelsea : Follow the sensational lives of eight globetrotting friends who live in London’s most affluent neighborhoods.

: Follow the sensational lives of eight globetrotting friends who live in London’s most affluent neighborhoods. Murder She Wrote : Jessica Fletcher (played by the legendary Angela Lansbury) is a a mystery writer whose inclination for solving crimes leads her into thrilling adventures. Join her as she cracks the case in this Emmy-winning drama.

: Jessica Fletcher (played by the legendary Angela Lansbury) is a a mystery writer whose inclination for solving crimes leads her into thrilling adventures. Join her as she cracks the case in this Emmy-winning drama. NBC Sports : Get the latest sports updates with Brother From Another, The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and more.

: Get the latest sports updates with Brother From Another, The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and more. Saved by the Bell : Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. Watch them grow from Bayside High in Saved By The Bell to after graduation in The College Years, and later with the next generation in The New Class.

: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. Watch them grow from Bayside High in Saved By The Bell to after graduation in The College Years, and later with the next generation in The New Class. TNBC : Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms from Teen NBC. These timeless stories about the highs and lows of growing up are relatable for any audience, young or old. Series include: “Punky Brewster,” “City Guys,” “Hang Time,” “Major Dad” and more.

: Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms from Teen NBC. These timeless stories about the highs and lows of growing up are relatable for any audience, young or old. Series include: “Punky Brewster,” “City Guys,” “Hang Time,” “Major Dad” and more. Universal Action : Hold on tight! Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing. Series include: “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and more.

: Hold on tight! Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing. Series include: “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and more. Universal Crime : Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more.

: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more. Universal Westerns: Cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws! Get swept away by these classic tales of heroism set in the American Wild West. Series include: “The Virginian,” “Tales of Wells Fargo” and more.

You can watch live FAST channels on Freevee for free in your browser through the Prime Video app. You can also get the standalone Freevee app on Amazon Fire TV devices, iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and many smart TVs.