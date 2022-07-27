Everything new coming to Paramount Plus in August 2022

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and pro golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus in August 2022.
In August, Mike Judge’s reboot of Beavis and Butt-Head debuts on the streaming service. This follows the movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which hit the streamer in June. The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks drops in late August as well.
If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount Plus here.
Paramount Plus new releases for August 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 8/4: Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
- 8/12: Secret Headquarters
- 8/18: When You Least Expect It
- 8/19: Big Nate (New Episodes)
- 8/19: Orphan: First Kill
- 8/25: Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 8/5, 8/12, 8/19 & 8/26: Combate Global MMA Action
- 8/5-8/8: Coppa Italia First Round
- 8/6: BIG3 Basketball
- 8/6-8/7: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 8/7: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Outlaw Days
- 8/7: 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games
- 8/10: UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- 8/13: Start of Italian Serie A season
- 8/13: Beyond Limits
- 8/13: Skechers Summer Pickleball (PPA) Championships
- 8/14-8/20: The Women’s Cup
- 8/14: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Team Series
- 8/14: BIG3 Basketball Playoffs
- 8/20: We Need to Talk
- 8/20: 3ICE Championship
- 8/21: American Cornhole League Competition
- 8/21: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
- 8/21: BIG3 Basketball Championship
- 8/25: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
- 8/28: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
- 8/28: LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open Final-Round Coverage
- 8/28: CBS Sports’ College Football Preview Show
- 8/28: NFL Preseason – Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Throughout August: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifying
- Throughout August: UEFA Europa League Qualifying
- Throughout August: UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying
- Throughout August: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout August: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout August: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout August: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Competition
Streaming August 1
- 1 Buck
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 5 Star Day
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Aaron’s Blood
- Acid Horizon
- Already Gone
- Alright Now
- Anguish
- Any Day
- Assimilate
- Awakened
- Baby Boom
- Bad Frank
- Bad Therapy
- Basic
- Battle Scars
- Beautiful Girls
- Before Midnight
- Big Brother Volcano
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cake
- Clockstoppers
- Derek’s Dead
- Dimland
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Don’t Click
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Downhill Racer
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Evil Dead
- Face/Off
- Follow the Prophet
- Friday The 13th – Part II
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Getting to Know You
- Goodbye, Butterfly
- Grand Cru
- Grease
- Grease Live!
- Happy Yummy Chicken
- Hardball
- Here On Out
- I Am A Ghost
- I Like Me
- I’ve Got Issues
- Iceland is Best
- Insight
- International Falls
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- King of Knives
- Kingpin
- Letter from Masanjia
- Lost and Found
- Lost Bayou
- Making Waves
- Man From Reno
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
- Never Heard
- New Money
- Obey
- Once
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- One and the Same
- Paradox Lost
- Perfect Sisters
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Prophecy
- Respite
- River’s Edge
- Rockaway
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Scrapper
- Shooter
- Single White Female
- Still Today
- Surrogate Valentine
- The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
- The Feels
- The Graduate
- The Killer Elite
- The Middle of X
- The Shootist
- The Wrong Todd
- The Yards
- There Will Be Blood
- To Tokyo
- Trail of Ashes
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Trickster
- Trigger
- Two Ways Home
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Urban Cowboy
- Varsity Blues
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Weepah Way for Now
- Wild Honey Pie!
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Writer’s Block
Streaming August 3
- Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)
Streaming August 8
- 16 to Life
- 59 Seconds
- A Dark Place
- Absolution
- Courage Under Fire
- Crossed the Line
- Dating My Mother
- Disappearance
- Eadweard
- He’s Way More Famous Than You
- Impossible Monsters
- Line of Descent
- Ronin
- Safe Inside
- Simulation
- The Atoning
- The Hornet’s Nest
- Undergods
- Yinz
Streaming August 10
- Respect
- The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 – 6)
Streaming August 11
- Candyman
- The Addams Family 2
Streaming August 14
- South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Streaming August 17
- Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)
- Love & Listings (Season 2)
Streaming August 18
- Flag Day
Streaming August 22
- Robocop
Streaming August 24
- Dating Naked (Seasons 1 – 3)
- Deer Squad (Season 1)
- Deliciousness (Season 1)
- Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile
- Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)
- The Substitute (Seasons 1 – 2)
Streaming August 31
- Marriage Rescue (Season 1)
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
- Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for August 2022. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.